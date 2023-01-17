Fight Breaks Out Among Players at High School Basketball Game in New Haven

A fight broke out between Bassick High School and Wilbur Cross High School basketball players after a game Monday night.

The game took place at the Floyd Little Athletic Center and the fight broke out during the post-game handshake line, according to school officials.

Bridgeport Schools Interim Superintendent Alyshia Perrin said officials are reviewing the incident and will take appropriate action.

"Participation in the district's interscholastic athletics program is a privilege, and the district will not tolerate behavior that is unsportsmanlike, promotes violence, is seriously disruptive of the educational process, and causes harm to others," Perrin said in a statement.

The New Haven school district said police and security officers broke up the fight.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) said their executive staff has been in touch with both school regarding the incident.

Scheduled games between Bassick and Wilbur Cross high schools have been canceled for the rest of the week, according to school administrators.

Officials didn't say why the fight broke out. The incident is under investigation.