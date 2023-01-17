Middletown

Fight Breaks Out Between Students, Adults at Middletown Basketball Game

By Angela Fortuna

A fight broke out between students and adult spectators at a high school basketball game in Middletown Tuesday evening.

School officials said that at the end of the varsity basketball game between Middletown and Weaver high schools, some student-athletes acted in an "unsportsmanlike" manner.

That's when a fight broke out involving both adults and students, the school district said.

The fight is being investigated by the police department. A spokesperson for Middletown Public Schools said officers were able to quickly control the situation.

A staff member sustained a minor injury during the argument. Police are reviewing footage to determine why the fight broke out to begin with.

The school district said they're following district policies and protocols to fully address the matter. They said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Middletown Schools Superintendent Vazquez Matos is activating the school's crisis team Wednesday. There will also be additional staff at the high school to support students and teachers.

There will be an increased police presence at the school, too.

