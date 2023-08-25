Fighter jet pilot killed in crash of a combat jet near a military air station in San Diego

A pilot was killed Thursday in a F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crash in a remote part of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

The crash was reported just before midnight east of the 15 Freeway, MCAS public affairs told NBC 7 San Diego. The body of the pilot was found Friday.

"Search and rescue recovered the U.S. Marine Corps pilot who has been confirmed deceased at the site," officials said in a news release sent out at around 11 a.m. by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. "The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time."

The identity of the pilot will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin are notified. The aircraft was part of the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA (AW)] 224, officials said Friday.

There are no indications of damage to property on the ground, a release said. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation's first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, and is considered the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation, according to Naval Air Systems Command.

In 2008, four people were killed in San Diego when an F/A-18D Hornet crashed into a neighborhood about 2 miles from the Miramar base. The pilot survived after ejecting and received hospital treatment after getting stuck in a tree.