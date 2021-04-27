Patriots

Final 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Make 2 Trades to Address Key Positions

By Phil Perry

Phil Perry's final 2021 Patriots seven-round mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL Draft is just two days away, and one of the hardest teams to figure out is the New England Patriots.

They have several positional needs to address on both sides of the ball, including high-profile areas such as quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback.

But using all 10 picks seems unlikely. There probably aren't 10 (of what will eventually be 53) jobs available on Bill Belichick's roster after an aggressive spending spree in free agency.

Therefore, in this seven-round mock you'll see a couple of trades up by Belichick, consolidating picks to climb the board and land players he wants for specific roles early on draft weekend.

Click for our final seven-round Patriots 2021 mock draft

