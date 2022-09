A fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning caused extensive damage to an apartment building.

The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. in a building on Shurtleff Street and has since been extinguished.

Happening Now: A 3-alarm fire on Shurtleff St. in Chelsea has caused significant damage to an apartment building. Chelsea Fire dept. reports no injuries and no extension to the neighboring building. Fire is now extinguished. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/OUUtjM6Uvl — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 16, 2022

Fire officials said no one was injured and the fire did not extend to the neighboring building.

Eleven people who live in the building are now displaced, fire officials said.

THe cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.