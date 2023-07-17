Fire causes significant damage to Conn. home, 1 firefighter injured

A fire caused significant damage to a home in East Granby overnight and one firefighter was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for an injury.

Firefighters were called to a single-family home on North Main Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Three people were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out before fire crews arrived.

The fire caused very significant damage and the home is pretty close to a total loss, according to Rich Driscoll, the deputy fire marshal for the town of East Granby. The Red Cross has responded to help the family.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury. Authorities did not release details on the firefighter's current condition.

North Main Street was closed while crews were at the scene. Fire crews have since cleared and the road has reopened.