Fire Damages Building in Brighton

A fire damaged a residential building in the 500 block of Washington Street in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in a 3-story residential building. Heavy flames were reported on the second and third floor rear porches before traveling to the roof.

At approximately 1:30 heavy fire on the 2nd and 3rd rear porches of a. Family occupied https://t.co/JDUnl4scjx 572 Washington st Brighton. A second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/cpoJNagrNS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 18, 2021

Fire officials said the heavy flames were knocked down around 2 p.m., but firefighters were continuing to chase hot spots and overhaul the building.

Washington Street is closed at Langley Road as fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but tthere is no word yet on any injuries.