Boston

Fire department reports ‘major water main break' in Mattapan

Homes and streets are being flooded, officials said

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

The Boston Fire Department says it is at the scene of a "major water main break" in Mattapan after an earlier house fire.

The fire department responded around 2:30 p.m. to an address on Lorna Road for a reported house fire. The blaze was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

About 10 minutes later, the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a water main break had Lorna Road starting to buckle and homes and streets are being flooded all the way from Lorna Road down to Lena Terrace and across to West Selden Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident occurred within hours of another water-related emergency in another part of the city. Around 12 p.m., a burst water pipe caused some major flooding issues near Fenway Park. That issue was also initially reported as a water main break.

More Boston stories

Boston 3 hours ago

Burst pipe floods streets in Boston's Fenway area

Chaim Bloom 4 hours ago

Red Sox fire chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom amid another bad season

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us