Fire department reports ‘major water main break' in Mattapan

The Boston Fire Department says it is at the scene of a "major water main break" in Mattapan after an earlier house fire.

The fire department responded around 2:30 p.m. to an address on Lorna Road for a reported house fire. The blaze was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Companies have responded to a fire at 68 Lorna Rd. Fire is knocked down and the only resident home was a cat that is now out & safe. BFD-FIU has been called in to investigate cause. pic.twitter.com/b6C21jbcsD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2023

About 10 minutes later, the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a water main break had Lorna Road starting to buckle and homes and streets are being flooded all the way from Lorna Road down to Lena Terrace and across to West Selden Street.

While attacking fire at 68 LornaRd, companies are now standing over a major water main break which has Lorna Rd starting to buckle & is flooding homes & streets from 79 Lorna, down to Lena Terrace & across to W. Seldon. Please avoid area. Water&Sewer emerg. crews have been called pic.twitter.com/zjLqvCWOdS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2023

The incident occurred within hours of another water-related emergency in another part of the city. Around 12 p.m., a burst water pipe caused some major flooding issues near Fenway Park. That issue was also initially reported as a water main break.