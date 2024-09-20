70-year-old woman charged with arson after fire that sent 89-year-old to hospital in Conn.

An 89-year-old woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution after a fire in Bloomfield early Friday morning and a 70-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with arson after telling police she set the fire, according to police.

Police were called around 3 a.m. Friday to respond to an apartment building on Dorothy Drive that was on fire and they worked with firefighters to evacuate the building.

As officers were assisting a 70-year-old woman out of the building, she uttered that she is the one who set the fire, police said.

The fire department extinguished the fire and the building is deemed uninhabitable, according to police.

The 89-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital was transported as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

The 70-year-old woman who was arrested has been charged with arson and her bond was set at $500,000.

She was arraigned on Friday and she is due back in court on Oct. 4.

Bloomfield Social Services and the Red Cross responded to assist the 16 to 20 displaced residents.

The Bloomfield police department’s detective unit is investigating with the Bloomfield Center Fire department and the state fire marshal.