Fire engine struck by tractor trailer in Norton

Authorities are investigating an incident where a tractor-trailer hit a fire truck in Norton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Mansfield Fire says the engine was struck on 495 Southbound just prior to exit 27 in Norton at around 4:30 a.m.

The fire engine sustained significant damage to to the front passenger's side, according to authorities.

Authorities say the tractor trailer did not stop after the accident.

There were no injuries reported.

If anyone has any information you are urged to contact the Foxboro State Police Barracks at 508-543-8550