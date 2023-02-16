Belmont

Fire in Belmont Displaces 5 Residents

No one was injured in the blaze

By Marc Fortier

Belmont Fire

Five people were displaced by a fire on Wednesday night in Belmont, Massachusetts.

Belmont fire officials said they responded to a 911 call at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Belmont Street. When fire crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from the top floor of the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by about 10 p.m.

No one was injured, fire officials said. Five tenants were displaced and the American Red Cross is working to help find them temporary housing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Firefighters from Cambridge, Watertown, Waltham and Arlington all responded to the scene, and station coverage was provided by the Lexington and Somerville fire departments.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Belmont Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 2 hours ago

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to Announce Plan on Affordable Housing

Boston 3 hours ago

Fidelity Will Hire 4,000 by Summer, Including in Boston

This article tagged under:

Belmont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us