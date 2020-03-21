Springfield

Fire in Springfield Apartment Building Injures 2, Displaces 10 Others

Two people were being treated for injuries and 10 are without a home after a fire damaged an apartment building in Springfield, fire officials say

By The Associated Press

Two people were injured and 10 left homeless after a fire damaged an apartment building in Springfield, Massachusetts, fire officials say.

The Republican newspaper in Springfield reported that firefighters were called to a three-alarm fire Saturday morning at 28 Sumner Ave.

The fire started on the second floor and spread to the two stories above it before fire crews were able to extinguish it.

Two residents were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

The building has been condemned, displacing the 10 residents who lived there.

The American Red Cross is responding to help those who need it.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

