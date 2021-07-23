Fire at New Orleans Home Reportedly Owned by Beyoncé, Jay-Z Investigated as Arson

A fire at a New Orleans home believed to be owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being classified as arson, and police said a "suspicious person" report was made around the time the blaze broke out.

Orleans Parish property records and Louisiana state records indicate the listed owner is linked to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment LLC. Representatives for Beyoncé and Jay-Z did not respond to requests for comment Thursday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire on Harmony Street on Wednesday evening, and a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said Thursday that it received a call about a suspicious person in the area where the mansion is located around that time.

Police said Thursday that the fire was being classified as arson.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.