Fire Officials to Give Update After Massive Fire at Marina in Mystic, Conn.

Crews are continuing to put out hotspots and the fire is expected to continue to smolder at least a few more days after a massive fire caused extensive damage to multiple buildings and several boats at marina in Mystic over the weekend.

Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi said there are still a couple of hot spots after the fire at Seaport Marine on Sunday night. The fire is also continuing to smolder and is expected to for a few more days. After that, fire crews will have to methodically remove the metal to get to the sources of the fire.

A fence is being put up around the property on Tuesday and residents are asked to stay clear of the area. Crews plan to be at the scene investigating for about a week.

At this time, environmental crews are working to clean up a small oil spill in the river and clean up around the buildings due to asbestos in the shingles. Oil is also being removed from drums on the property.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Manfredi previously said it could take a few days to determine what caused the fire. He asks anyone who has video showing early images of the fire to provide it to the Stonington Police Department. He said the fire does not appear suspicious.

Firefighters received a 911 call about smoke in the area of Seaport Marine with some flames showing around 9 p.m.

DroneRanger is showing the extensive damage to a marina in Mystic after a four-alarm fire broke out on Sunday night.

When fire crews arrived on Washington Street, they said they found heavy smoke with heavy flames coming out of the front of a building on the property. The fire quickly spread to other buildings in the back and it took nearly three-and-a-half hours to contain the fire.

Seaport Marine said the fire destroyed several structures and they are thankful for all the first responders for their efforts in containing the blaze.

An investigation is underway in Mystic after a massive four-alarm fire damaged buildings and boats and caused a building to collapse.

The large commercial building was connected to another building and was a short distance away from a multi-occupancy home.

"It was a wind-driven fire, so it spread pretty rapidly. We had crews on both sides of the marina extinguishing the fire," Manfredi said.

A commercial building on the property has collapsed and the residential building is still standing, Manfredi said. A couple of boats also caught on fire at the marina.