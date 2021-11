A fire was reported on board a United Airlines plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday morning.

A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said the fire was in the tail end of the plane.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No passengers were on board and no one was injured.

Massport fire crews responded immediately and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.