Fatal Franklin House Fire Being Investigated as Homicide

A fatal house fire in Franklin, Massachusetts, on Friday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Grace Lane, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said one person died in the fire, which is being investigated as a homicide. Additional information is expected to be released later in the day.

It is not clear if any arrests have been made.

Fire investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene to assist the Franklin Fire Department in investigating the origin and cause of the fire, the agency confirmed Friday morning.

No further information was immediately available.