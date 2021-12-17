Franklin

Fatal Franklin House Fire Being Investigated as Homicide

The blaze was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Grace Lane

By Marc Fortier

A fatal house fire in Franklin, Massachusetts, on Friday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Grace Lane, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said one person died in the fire, which is being investigated as a homicide. Additional information is expected to be released later in the day.

An aerial view of the fire scene (Courtesy: David Curran)

It is not clear if any arrests have been made.

Fire investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene to assist the Franklin Fire Department in investigating the origin and cause of the fire, the agency confirmed Friday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

TikTok 2 hours ago

Mass. Schools Beef Up Security Due to TikTok Threat

Saugus 2 hours ago

Woman Charged in Saugus Murder

This article tagged under:

FranklinMassachusettsfireGrace Lane
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us