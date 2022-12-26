Fire Fighter Dies While Fighting Fire in Conn.

A firefighter died while fighting a fire in North Haven early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out in a multi-family home at 27 Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Fire officials did not say how the firefighter was initially injured but said the firefighter was outside of the structure when it happened, Chief Paul Januszewski said.

All of the residents were able to escape the fire, In all, 13 people have been displaced, fire officials said.

There are four units in the home. All of the units were damaged,