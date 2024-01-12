2 dead in house fire in East Lyme, Conn.

Two people have died in a house fire in East Lyme, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to 13 Willow Lane just after 8 a.m. after receiving a call from a passerby who spotted the fire at the home.

They entered the home and pulled one victim from the house and rushed that person to the hospital. That victim was later pronounced dead at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Firefighters continued to search the home and found a second victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

Firefighters from at least eight surrounding towns assisted with fighting the fire.

Authorities are still working to positively identify the victims.