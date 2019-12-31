Residents Jump From Second Floor After Fire at Hartford Apartment Complex

Several people jumped from the second floor of Concord Hills apartments on Sherbrooke Avenue in Hartford Tuesday morning after fire broke out and six people were taken to the hospital.

The fire was reported at 7:03 a.m. and pieces of furniture were found burning in the second-floor hallway.

Fire extended to the third and fourth floors through vents, traveling through the walls, officials said.

Some residents were treated with oxygen masks and at least two people were taken away on stretchers.

Fire officials said five of the six people who were injured suffered smoke inhalation and one has an injured leg after jumping to safety.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. It was under control just after 8 a.m.

Residents said the fire alarms go off a lot, so they are not concerned when they hear them, but they've never before seen anything like what happened this morning.

The apartment complex is a four-story U-shaped building with 131 units.