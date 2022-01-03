Bristol

One Person Dead, Firefighter Injured After Fire in Connecticut

Fire on Allen Street in Bristol
NBC Connecticut

A person was found dead after a fire on Allen Street in Bristol Monday, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters responded to the multifamily home around 10 a.m.

The fire chief said there were reports of a resident inside the building. Because of the severity of the fire, firefighters were not able to get inside.

Once they were able to get into the building a resident was found dead.

No information about the person has been released.

One firefighter was injured and has been taken to the hospital after falling down a flight of stairs, fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
