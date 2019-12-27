WATCH LIVE: Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze in Multi-Million Dollar Home in Concord, Mass.

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm blaze in a multi-million dollar home in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Fairhaven Hill Road.

Two people were home at the time, and they were able to get out safely, according to fire officials. No injuries have been reported.

"This is an exterior attack. The interior is too compromised at this point," Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said.

According to property records, the home was built in 1897 and is appraised at nearly $3 million.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed heavy flames shooting from the top of the home. Numerous fire vehicles were surrounding the structure.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke showing from the eaves and the second and third floor, Judge said.

"They tried to make an attack, but it appears at this point that the fire shortly after it started got into the walls and ran the building," he said. "So at this point we're just trying to get it contained."

Judge said firefighters are experiencing water supply issues because there are no hydrants in the section of the town where the home is located.

"The main water supply is a cistern, which is about 30,000 gallons. That's going to go quick."

He said a tanker shuttle has been set up using portable tanks to get water to the fire scene.