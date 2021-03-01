Firefighters Battling 3-Alarm Blaze in Roxbury

Firefighters were battling a 3-alarm blaze in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
The fire was first reported around 5 p.m. in a 6-family home at the corner of Southwood and Edgewood streets. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen upon arrival.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
U.S. & World
"I was driving down the street and I smelled the smoke and I looked up to see where the smoke was coming from and the house was on fire," said Thelbert Foster, a witness to the blaze. "So first thing I did was call the fire department and they came out here pretty quickly."
Fire officials said the roof caved in and all operations are outside only.
Aerial video from the scene showed numerous ladder trucks and other fire apparatus surrounding the scene.
Strong winds reportedly made the fire especially difficult to fight.
No further information was available.