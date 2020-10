Firefighters were battling a 5-alarm blaze on New Salem Street in Wakefield on Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a garage that is used by a concrete company. It reached five alarms because of "water supply issues," according to the Wakefield Fire Department.

The structure was still smoldering about 30 minutes after it broke out. The cause remains unclear. No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.