21 Displaced After Flames Tear Through Dorchester Home

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in a home on Cushing Avenue

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters battled a large blaze in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood that left 12 adults and nine children unable to return home Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the basement of the building in video and photos posted by the Boston Fire Department on Twitter.

Firefighters battled a blaze in a house in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Boston fire tweeted out an update saying that the fire was continuing to travel up through the building. Heavy flames could be seen shooting from multiple second-story windows. Minutes later, the fire department said the blaze had burned through the roof.

Around 2:30 p.m., the fire department said all firefighters had been ordered out of the building. Fire crews were continuing to attack the fire from above.

The Salvation Army said its Emergency Disaster Services team also responded to the fire scene and will provide food and other assistance as needed.

More fire photos below:

