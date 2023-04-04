21 Displaced After Flames Tear Through Dorchester Home

Firefighters battled a large blaze in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood that left 12 adults and nine children unable to return home Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in a home on Cushing Avenue.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the basement of the building in video and photos posted by the Boston Fire Department on Twitter.

Firefighters battled a blaze in a house in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

All companies are working to contain the fire on Cushion Ave Dorchester. The heavy fire load in the basement pic.twitter.com/qlNfJPWihr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

A 2nd alarm has been ordered fire in the basement,heavy smoke conditions throughout the large building pic.twitter.com/i119aF9zna — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

Shortly before 2 p.m., Boston fire tweeted out an update saying that the fire was continuing to travel up through the building. Heavy flames could be seen shooting from multiple second-story windows. Minutes later, the fire department said the blaze had burned through the roof.

The fire continues to travel up throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/whP57t9Axq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

Around 2:30 p.m., the fire department said all firefighters had been ordered out of the building. Fire crews were continuing to attack the fire from above.

All Firefighters have been ordered out of the building, companies are attacking the fire from above with the Tower-10 multiple ladder pipes and deck guns. pic.twitter.com/p3fhEpitMt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

The Salvation Army said its Emergency Disaster Services team also responded to the fire scene and will provide food and other assistance as needed.

