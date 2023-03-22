Maynard

One Resident Injured in Maynard Apartment Building Fire

The fire was reported at the Powder Mill Circle apartment complex shortly before 7 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters from multiple Massachusetts communities battled a blaze in a multiple-unit apartment building in Maynard on Wednesday morning.

Maynard Fire Chief Angela Lawless said the heavy flames had been knocked down by about 7:30 a.m., but the fire might have extended to a second building.

At least four residents were displaced, one of whom was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The Acton and Boxborough fire departments said on Twitter that they were providing mutual aid at the scene.

Aerial footage showed multiple ladder trucks over a brick apartment building, with heavy smoke still coming from the windows and roof as of 7:20 a.m.

More photos from the fire scene below:

