Firefighters battling blaze in multiple buildings in East Boston

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has spread to multiple buildings in East Boston on Wednesday morning.

The fire was initially reported around 6:30 a.m. on Saratoga Street.

Boston fire said the fire started in a triple-decker wood frame and jumped to a second triple-decker. Firefighters are reportedly making progress as they work to extinguish the flames.

There was no word on any injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a ladder truck atop the building, with firefighters gathered outside.

No further details were immediately available.

