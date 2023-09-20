Firefighters battling blaze in multiple buildings in East Boston

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has spread to multiple buildings in East Boston on Wednesday morning.

The fire was initially reported around 6:30 a.m. on Saratoga Street.

Boston fire said the fire started in a triple-decker wood frame and jumped to a second triple-decker. Firefighters are reportedly making progress as they work to extinguish the flames.

All companies are working at a 3 alarm fire on Saratoga St in E Boston. The fire started in a triple decker wood frame & jumped to exposure triple decker. Companies worked all sides & are making progress… pic.twitter.com/lQR5V8NbHJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 20, 2023

There was no word on any injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a ladder truck atop the building, with firefighters gathered outside.

No further details were immediately available.