Firefighters are battling a blaze in a multi-story home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. at 4 Sargent St.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

At approximately 3:45 heavy fire from an occupied 2 1/2 story building at 4 Sargent st Dorchester. A 2nd alarm was ordered immediately. pic.twitter.com/SLH3PZAXsO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 20, 2022

No further information was immediately available.