Firefighters Battling Blaze in Roslindale

Crews are battling a fire in a 2-1/2-story building in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Friday morning.

Boston fire said flames were showing from the first floor when they arrived at 9 Littledale St. around 7:30 a.m. The fire quickly traveled into the roof, and firefighters are now working to extinguish the blaze.

Fire showing from the 1st floor of a 2 1/2 story building at 9 Littledale st. Roslindale. The fire has traveled into the roof , all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/r0Ud47BtOp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 29, 2021

It was the second fire Boston firefighters had to battle Friday morning, after a blaze earlier in the morning at 1631 Dorchester Ave. Fourteen residents were displaced but no one was injured in that fire.

No further information was immediately available.