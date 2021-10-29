Firefighters Battling Blaze in Roslindale

Crews are battling a fire in a 2-1/2-story building in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Friday morning.
Boston fire said flames were showing from the first floor when they arrived at 9 Littledale St. around 7:30 a.m. The fire quickly traveled into the roof, and firefighters are now working to extinguish the blaze.
It was the second fire Boston firefighters had to battle Friday morning, after a blaze earlier in the morning at 1631 Dorchester Ave. Fourteen residents were displaced but no one was injured in that fire.
No further information was immediately available.