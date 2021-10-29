Boston

Firefighters Battling Blaze in Roslindale

Boston fire said flames were showing from the first floor when they arrived at 9 Littledale Street around 7:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Crews are battling a fire in a 2-1/2-story building in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Friday morning.

Boston fire said flames were showing from the first floor when they arrived at 9 Littledale St. around 7:30 a.m. The fire quickly traveled into the roof, and firefighters are now working to extinguish the blaze.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was the second fire Boston firefighters had to battle Friday morning, after a blaze earlier in the morning at 1631 Dorchester Ave. Fourteen residents were displaced but no one was injured in that fire.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Brockton 3 hours ago

8 People Hospitalized in Brockton, Hanson CO Scares

storm damage 14 hours ago

Crews Race to Restore Power as People in Mass. Dig Out From Damaging Nor'easter

This article tagged under:

BostonfireroslindaleBoston FireLittledale Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us