Fire destroys East Bridgewater home, now a pile of rubble

Flames tore through a home in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Sunday, destroying it.

The Brockton Fire Department, responding to provide mutual aid, says it received a call around 12:12 p.m. for heavy smoke and fire coming from a a house on Old Bedford Street in East Bridgewater.

A passerby saw the flames and banged on the door to alert anyone inside. Three residents were able to escape without injury, the fire department said.

The fire was advanced by the time firefighters arrived on scene, with flames extending to vehicles and on the deck.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There were also some water issues due to a dead hydrant, the fire department said.

The home is a total loss, and it was being torn down later Sunday. Firefighters could be seen spraying water on a pile of rubble, where smoke was still coming from.

The Red Cross was responding to assist those displaced.

Brockton Fire enroute to East Bridgewater on mutual aid for the a second alarm house fire pic.twitter.com/k0l72QaoQl — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 4, 2024

Brockton Ladder 4 ladder, piping operation in East Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/FQud4mXZgE — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 4, 2024

Two people who were driving down the street at the time said the flames were as tall as the trees.

"There was all black smoke, pretty heavy flames, it was very hot, you could feel it when we were walking on the sidewalk, you could actually feel the heat," Ethan Howard said. "I've seen fires before but nothing like this one...The firefighters took a little time to get it but they got it."

Four cats are unaccounted for.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.