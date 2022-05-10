Retired Firefighter Saves Sleeping Couple From Fire at Home in Weston

Firefighters knocked down a blaze in a home in Weston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.
A couple who live in the home, on South Avenue, were saved when a retired firefighter ran to wake them up, while a good Samaritan driving by saw flames and called 911, Weston fire Chief David Soar said.
The house is a total loss, he added.
The fire was reported around 8 a.m. The Weston Fire Department said South Avenue (Route 30) was shut down between Brown and Winter streets due to the fire.
Fire departments from several neighboring communities also responded to the scene.