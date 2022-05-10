Retired Firefighter Saves Sleeping Couple From Fire at Home in Weston

Firefighters knocked down a blaze in a home in Weston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

A couple who live in the home, on South Avenue, were saved when a retired firefighter ran to wake them up, while a good Samaritan driving by saw flames and called 911, Weston fire Chief David Soar said.

The house is a total loss, he added.

Per Weston Fire Chief David Soar - Two people who live at this home made it out safely. A retired firefighter ran to wake up the couple sleeping inside. A Good Samaritan driving by saw the flames and called 911. The house is a total loss. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/tBZc6AIKtB — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) May 10, 2022

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. The Weston Fire Department said South Avenue (Route 30) was shut down between Brown and Winter streets due to the fire.

BE ADVISED RT 30 (South Ave) is shut down between Brown St and Winter St due to the 3rd Alarm House Fire #MATraffic — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) May 10, 2022

Fire departments from several neighboring communities also responded to the scene.