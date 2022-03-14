Firefighters Battling Large Blaze in Lynn

Firefighters are reportedly battling a large fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Chestnut Street.

Fire officials said the fire started on a porch and then spread to a second building.

Aerial footage showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of a large, multi-story building.

Lynn fire is at the scene and firefighters from surrounding towns are aiding in the response.

There is no word yet on any potential injuries.

No further information was immediately available.