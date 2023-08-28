Animals and Wildlife

Firefighters help two deer stuck in fence in Southern California

The deer were stuck on opposite sides of a fence in a gated community, with half of their bodies sticking out

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two deer found themselves in a difficult situation when they got stuck in a fence in Westlake Village on Sunday. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department came to their rescue and began helping them. 

The deer were stuck on opposite sides of a fence in a gated community, with half of their bodies sticking out. 

They looked frightened and frantically tried to free their back legs from the rails. 

A video posted to social media shows firefighters safely removing one of the deer, which took off running.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeWestlake Village
