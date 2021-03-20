One Dead, Two in Serious Condition After West Haven Apartment Fire

Firefighters say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Haven Saturday evening.

Crews put out the 2-alarm fire on Savin Street between Main Street and Center Street in the Center District, according to officials.

Officials said two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fire officials said the area streets have been closed due to their investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.