Springfield

Firefighters Representing 13 Departments to Graduate

030416 stair climb challenge firefighter

Firefighters who will go to work at 13 departments across Massachusetts are scheduled to graduate from the state firefighting academy this week.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David Evans will present certificates of completion to members of the graduating class on Friday morning at the Department of Fire Services facility in Springfield.

The graduates represent fire departments in Agawam, Amherst, Athol, Chicopee, Gardner, Mashpee, Natick, Northampton, Pittsfield, Springfield, West Springfield, Westborough and Westfield.

