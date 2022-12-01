Firefighters Rescue 2 Young Children From Fire in Stamford, Conn.

Firefighters rescued two small children from a fire in Stamford Wednesday. Officials said the 2- and 3-year-old children were semi-conscious when firefighters brought them to safety.

The fire started in the kitchen of an apartment on Custer Street and a neighbor called 911 at 4:07 p.m. to report that a fire alarm was going off and there was the smell of smoke.

Firefighters responded and reported that nothing was showing from the outside, according to the fire department.

Moments after they arrived, a woman, who was panic-stricken, approached firefighters and the deputy chief and said she lives in the apartment.

Firefighters opened the front door to the apartment and found heavy smoke, from the floor to the ceiling.

After further questioning, the woman said her children were still inside, fire officials said, and crews rushed inside to find them, according to the fire department.

The two children were found semi-conscious, lying on the floor of the second-level bedroom, and firefighters brought them outside, where they along with and paramedics performed emergency medical care, fire officials said.

“Tonight, the brave actions of our first arriving firefighters resulted in the successful rescue of two children. Those actions coupled with immediate life-saving resuscitative efforts by our fire and EMS personnel ended this incident with a positive outcome,” Deputy Chief Eric Lorenz said in a statement.

Fire officials said the fire started on the stove and they extinguished it quickly. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

The Stamford fire marshal’s office and the Stamford police department are investigating the cause of the fire.