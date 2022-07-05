Firefighters Rescue Woman Stuck Under Metro North Train in Stamford, Conn.

Stamford Fire Department

Stamford firefighters pulled off two rescues in one day - and they're not something you see every day.

At about 8 p.m., crews were called to the Springdale Train Station after getting a report that a woman fell between the train and the platform.

The Metro North conductor and engineer immediately de-energized and secured the train so that firefighters could safely reach her.

Responding firefighters were able to place the woman in a stokes basket and remove her from underneath the train. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.

Earlier on Tuesday, several firefighters pulled a woman out from underneath a CT Transit bus at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets.

U.S. & World

highland park fourth of july parade 14 hours ago

Suspect Charged With 7 Counts of Murder in Illinois Parade Mass Shooting

Juul 9 hours ago

‘Unique' Issues Cause FDA To Temporarily Suspend Ban On Juul Cigarettes

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/newsletters/?_osource=rm_npd_nbc_ct_hs_mnu0022u003ehereu003c/au003e to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us