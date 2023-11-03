Firefighters respond to early-morning apartment fire in Dorchester

Boston firefighters worked overnight to extinguish an apartment fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Columbia Road on the first floor of a 4-story brick building that also houses an H&R Block office.
The glass door in front of the building even shattered due to the heat.
About 20 residents were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported.