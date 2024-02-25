Firefighters take down car fire in Lakeville

Authorities took down a vehicle fire in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

Lakeville Fire says they responded to reports of a car fire on Tyler's way at around 12:10 p.m.

The driver had reported a mechanical failure then discovered the fire when he got out of the car, according to authorities.

All occupants and a dog got out of the vehicle without injury, according to the fire department.