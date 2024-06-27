Shelton

Firefighters intentionally burn Connecticut home full of fireworks

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters in Shelton intentionally set fire to a home on Bruce Drive on Thursday because there was a large number of fireworks in the residence.

The Shelton Fire Department and Shelton police initially responded to the home on Saturday for a fire located in the garage.

Fireworks were actively going off while firefighters battled the blaze.

After firefighters were able to douse the flames, police found a large quantity of fireworks in the garage and in the basement of the house, according to police.

The house was secured, and fire officials determined the best course of action was to reburn the home to safely eliminate the risk from the fireworks. Police and the fire marshal obtained a court order to conduct a controlled burn of the home.

Authorities evacuated some homes in the area Thursday and sent a "code red" message to residents nearby to alert them to what was going to happen, according to police.

Police said an arrest is expected as part of their investigation.

The Shelton Fire Marshal's Office, Shelton Police Detective Bureau, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of Saturday's initial fire.

This article tagged under:

Shelton
