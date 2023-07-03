cary

Illinois man in critical condition after firework exploded in his face

The firework was one of many commercial-grade fireworks possessed by the 58-year-old man at a Sunday night gathering in Cary, officials said

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A powerful firework exploded in an Illinois man's face, critically injuring him, as he was trying to determine why it hadn't detonated, authorities said Monday.

The firework was one of many commercial-grade fireworks possessed by the 58-year-old man at a Sunday night gathering in Cary, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

“He lit a firework, which did not detonate as expected,” the sheriff's office said. “The man looked into the tube housing the firework and it discharged, striking his face and then exploding.”

The man, whose name was not released, was in critical condition at a hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Other fireworks were given to a bomb squad for destruction. They typically require a permit to possess and detonate, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said criminal charges are possible.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

caryIllinoisfourth of july
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us