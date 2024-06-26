Where to catch the fireworks in and around Boston this Fourth of July

June 27
Somerville’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration
- When: 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Where: Trum Field, 541 Broadway, Somerville, MA
June 28
Stars and Stripes Over Framingham
- When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start after 9 p.m.
- Where: Farm Pond Park, 135 Dudley Rd., Framingham, MA
Worcester Annual Independence Day Celebration
- When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Cristoforo Colombo Park, 180 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, MA
June 30
Canton Independence Day Celebration
- When: 6:30 p.m. - after 9 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Where: Irish Cultural Center, 200 New Boston Dr., Canton, MA
Everett Independence Day Celebration
- When: 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Glendale Park, 50 Elm St., Everett, MA
Waltham's Annual Independence Day Celebrations
- When: 4 p.m. Fireworks start at dusk
- Where: The fireworks will be set off from a barge on the Charles River near the Moody Street bridge. Some potential viewing spots are: Waltham Common, Moody St Bridge, Riverwalk, McDevitt School Field, Crescent Street Municipal Lot, Fitch School, Church Street Municipal Lot and Landry Park.
July 1
Haverhill Independence Day Fireworks
- When: 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Where: Haverhill Trinity Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill, MA
July 2
- When: 9:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Fireworks will be launched from a barge at Boston's Long Wharf. The best vantage points to see the show from the harbor are Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park, Fan Pier, Flagship Wharf, Piers Park, LoPresti Park East Boston and Griffin’s Wharf.
Cohasset’s 2nd Annual Independence Day Celebration
- When: 6 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Sandy Beach, 345 Atlantic Ave., Cohasset, MA
A Patriotic Fireworks Spectacular at Patriot Place in Foxborough
- When: 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Pl., Foxborough, MA
Tewksbury Independence Day Celebration
- When: 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Livingston Street Park
July 3
Fourth of July Celebration in Andover
- When: 9:20 p.m.
- Where: Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Rd., Andover, MA
Grand Fireworks Display over Gloucester Harbor
- When: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Over Gloucester Harbor
- When: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Where: King's Beach, 13 Lynn Shore Dr., Lynn, MA
Fourth of July in Manchester by the Sea
- When: 7 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Where: Singing Beach, 119 Beach St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA
2024 Needham Fourth of July Celebration
- When: 5:30 p.m. Fireworks to start at dark
- Where: Memorial Park, 92 Rosemary St., Needham, MA
Walpole Night Before The Fourth
- When: 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Stone Field, 135 Stone St., Walpole, MA
Weymouth's Annual Fourth of July Celebration
- When: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Where: George Lane Beach on River Street
Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks at Worcester's Institute Park
- When: 7:45 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Where: Institute Park, 82 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA
July 4
Acton's Independence Day Celebration
- When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Where: 25 Ledge Rock Way, Acton, MA
The Boston Pops July Fourth Spectacular
- When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles Esplanade (Boston)
Lowell's Fourth of July Celebration
- When: 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Where: LeLacheur Park, 450 Aiken St., Lowell, MA
Marblehead Fireworks & Harbor Illumination
- When: Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Marblehead Harbor
- When: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:10 p.m.
- Where: Albemarle Field/Halloran Sports Complex, 250 Albemarle Rd., Newton, MA
- When: Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St., Plymouth, MA
Salem's July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza
- When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Derby Wharf (Salem Maritime National Historic Site), 160 Derby St., Salem, MA
- When: 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Coughlin Park, 31 Bay View Ave., Winthrop, MA
July 5
Carnival at Peirce Playground with Fireworks in Middleborough
- When: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- Where: Pierce Playground, 26 Jackson St., Middleborough, MA
Milford Independence Day Fireworks
- When: 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Fino Field, 80 Granite St., Milford, MA
July 6
42nd Annual Franklin Fourth of July
- When: 10 p.m. (Part of an event series taking place from July 3 -7)
- Where: Franklin High School, 218 Oak St., Franklin, MA
July 13
Clinton Firefighters Fireworks Show
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: Clinton Middle and High Schools; Veteran Field Complex
July 20
- When: Fireworks start at around 9 p.m.
- Where: Northbridge Middle School, 171 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA