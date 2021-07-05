dover

Fireworks Malfunction Ends NH Show Early

About 15 minutes into the Sunday evening display, one of the six-inch shells failed to launch completely and fell back to the ground

By Staff and wire reports

62746259
Getty Images

The cleanup is continuing Monday on Garrison Hill in Dover, New Hampshire, after a malfunction ended a July Fourth fireworks show early.

Foster's Daily Democrat reports that about 15 minutes into the Sunday evening display, one of the six-inch shells failed to launch completely and fell back to the ground, igniting other fireworks on the ground and causing an explosion, officials say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I thought it was a bit strange because all of a sudden there was a lull," Mayor Robert Carrier told the newspaper Monday morning. "Then there was no finale, and things just stopped."

U.S. & World

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

3 More Victims Found as Search Resumes After Rest of Fla. Condo Building Demolished

Tropical Storm Elsa 10 hours ago

Elsa Making Landfall in Cuba, Expected to Impact Florida Keys Later Monday

There were no injuries and members of Dover Fire and Rescue, who were already at the site as a precaution, were able to quickly extinguish the remaining flames.

The office of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal has been notified.

Garrison Hill Park remains closed while cleanup continues.

This article tagged under:

doverNew Hampshire4th of July
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us