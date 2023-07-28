FIRST ALERT: After a hot Friday, severe storms and flooding possible Saturday

It’s been a hazy, hot, and humid end to the week and that heat/humidity combination will carry over to the first half of the weekend.

Saturday will start warm and humid with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will climb into the 80s to around 90 by early Saturday afternoon. Scattered storms will begin developing late morning through mid afternoon. The longer the delay in storm development, the higher the potential for the storms to become severe.

Damaging winds will be the main threat with the stronger storms, but there could be a few hail stones in those stronger cells too. A tornado or two will also be possible. The other concern will be the potential for another round of very heavy rain in locations that have already had a lot of rain in July.

Make sure you stay weather aware throughout Saturday! By Sunday, a cold front will sweep through bringing in some much cooler and drier air.