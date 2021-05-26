FIRST ALERT: Extreme Heat, Damaging Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornado Possible Wednesday

Our team of meteorologists have issued a First Alert Day for Wednesday as we focus on the heat set to take hold off New England, with highs into the 90s and some strong storms this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front moving in from the Great Lakes.

Keep an eye to the sky after 2 p.m. in northern New England. This is when the risk for severe weather begins for Vermont, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts. Any thunderstorms that develop may produce damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado.

This line will slowly move south and east, so while we are dodging storms in North Adams, Massachusetts and Montpelier, Vermont, we are baking in Boston and Providence during the rush hour commute. Showers and storms will approach the Merrimack Valley late afternoon into the early evening hours. As the front slides into southern New England and we lose daytime heating, the risk for severe weather decreases greatly, especially for southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Behind this front, temperatures gradually drop. Highs Thursday will range between the upper 60s north to 80s south. Then the weather turns gray for the holiday weekend. Clouds move in Friday, and with an onshore flow, highs will be in the 60s.

The front that crossed New England Wednesday night will turn stationary and will try to lift north, meaning southern New England will see an increase in showers on Friday afternoon. This front won’t move much, and it may be too close for comfort, so on both Saturday and Sunday a chance for showers will be in the forecast, and it may linger into Monday, especially for Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Temperatures stay mostly in the 60s for the Memorial Day weekend. And just in time for your return to work, highs rebound back into the 80s. Perfect timing, Mother Nature!