FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Parts of MA, Threat

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Western Massachusetts. See all alerts in your area here.

We’ve been tracking a strong cold front this evening that will bring some severe thunderstorms to portions of western New England through the early nighttime hours.

There are severe thunderstorm watches posted for parts of Connecticut, Vermont and western Massachusetts.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston

The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds and hail which has prompted us to go First Alert Red through early tonight. The bulk of the action will occur from 6 p.m. through about 8 p.m. as the cold front crosses into the region.

Afterward, the thunderstorms will weaken as they make their way to the east, but it’s not out of the question that a few storms may still hold together before ending around midnight across southern New England. Showers will clear out later tonight across the north as the cold front clears through eastern Maine.

Behind the front we’ll be left with gusty winds out of the west/northwest as high pressure builds into the region from the west and ushers in drier, more seasonable air. Tuesday will feature sunshine and scattered clouds with the risk for showers across the higher terrain of northern and western New England along with a gusty west/northwest wind. Highs will range from the 60s north to the low 70s south.

NBC10 Boston

The forecast is still on track for us to see seasonable conditions Wednesday and Thursday. A frontal system may kick off a few showers Thursday afternoon, especially across the north country. Friday, we’ll start to see temperatures warming up, as a matter of fact, by Saturday, we could be seeing near record high temperatures! Stay tuned!