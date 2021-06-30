FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warnings in Worcester County and Franklin County

Tornado warnings are in effect until 5:30 p.m. in parts of Worcester County and Franklin County in Massachusetts.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also declared in parts of New England.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, a thunderstorm came in and knocked the temperature down to the 70s in Burlington, Vermont, marking the end to a three-day heat wave from Sunday through Tuesday.

In Boston, the temperature reached at least 97 degrees, breaking the old record of 95 from June 30, 1945. This is day three of the heat wave for Boston, and likely the last day.

Now we have severe storm watches and warnings through sunset. From any stronger storms we have heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and damaging winds.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 10 p.m. for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut and until 7 p.m. for New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of southern Maine. Scattered, damaging winds and isolated large hail events are possible.

Overnight, any remaining thunderstorms will wane to showers across the south with showers and thunderstorms holding on a bit longer up across the North Country. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, though. Fog and low clouds will develop across the Cape and Islands and South Coast.

It will be yet another warm and muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will be around Thursday, with the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Again, any showers or thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding given the moist atmosphere.

High temperatures will only reach into the 80s Thursday given the cloud cover, finally breaking our three-day stretch of oppressive heat and humidity. Sea breezes will likely develop at the coasts.

A cold front moves through New England on Friday, bringing plenty of rainfall to the area. This cold frontal passage will be bringing much cooler air in behind it in time for the weekend. Highs on Friday will only rise into the upper 60s to low 70s for most.

Looking ahead to the start of the holiday weekend, cool and unsettled weather is on tap as multiple areas of low pressure traverse across the region. Highs continue in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and Sunday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.