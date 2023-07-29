FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible throughout Saturday afternoon

Another warm and muggy start to the day leading to strong-severe storms throughout the afternoon.

Our weekend is absolutely split, there will be a significant chance in the dry airmass that will take over our Sunday opposed to the hot, humid and stormy Saturday we’re dealing with.

The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Oxford and Carroll counties in Maine.

The warning expires at around 2:15 p.m.

For starters, a heat advisory is in effect from Middlesex county south into Plymouth county and down west to Connecticut as the heat indices will range in the 90s. A flood watch follows with the wake of storms in the middle of the afternoon and evening producing heavy localized rain that may accumulate to over an inch and up to 2 inches within an hour or two.

These areas under the heaviest downpours may experience flash flood warnings due to the rapid water rise and the risk of flooding streets.

The potential for severe storms is mainly after 2-3 pm and into the evening with most storms starting to weaken after sunset while slowly exiting tonight.

Straight-line winds will be a primary concern along with the flooding. Wind may exceed 60 mph in localized areas within the path of the stronger storms causing damage to shingles, trees and weak roofs.

While, lightning will be frequent, some hail may also tag along with the possibility of a tornado or two. Best recommendation is to keep shelter near, as soon as you hear any thunder, go indoors and make sure to stay weather aware.

After this, get ready for a twist in the dew points and a drop in temperatures; we’ll see drier air filling in after the passage of tonight’s cold front which will push out the clouds, increase sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

These comfortable temperatures will remain with us ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s from early to midweek.

The chance of rain creeps in Monday for northern New England and into parts of northern MA, while dew points mainly stay in the 50s. The chance of rain/storms return Friday-Saturday of next week.