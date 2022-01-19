FIRST ALERT: Snow Moves in Thursday Morning, Making for a Messy Commute

It's all about the wind and the milder temperatures on Wednesday. Unfortunately, because of the wind it will feel like the 30s all day long.

Northern New England will see scattered snow showers as a weak system passes by to our north. Southern New England will see wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph from the southwest.

At the coast of Massachusetts (South Coast, South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands), we may see 40 to 50 mph gusts and pockets of damage or outages until just after sunset. Then the wind will die down to a breeze overnight.

Temperatures fall to the teens and 20s, to low 30s far south for overnight lows. Temperatures will be cold enough to support snow as our next storm system heads into the region.

A cold front drapes itself across southern New England for the predawn hours Thursday.

The peak snow accumulation for southern New England will be from 5 a.m. to noon. The snow will be steady, with about 1 to 3 inches widespread accumulation for Worcester, Boston, Hartford, and Providence. Isolated areas may see 4 inches of snow depending on where some higher bursts set up.

The morning commute will be slow-going with the snowfall. The snow then tapers off north to south, and by late afternoon the South Coast will have some lingering snow or a light wintry mix as temps rise to just above freezing. The wind off the outer Cape increases, and this will allow for some ocean effect snow showers Thursday night.

Friday is a dry day with sunshine and once again cold temperatures. Highs only reach the single digits and teens, with some subzero wind chills expected.

We are watching a storm system off the coast for Saturday, and now the forecast models are trending even farther offshore to our south. We still could see a graze of light snow and gusty winds across southeastern New England for Saturday, but the snow chances are decreasing at this time.

Sunday through the start to next week remains quiet, with temperatures around 30 degrees to the mid 20s by midweek.