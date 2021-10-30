FIRST ALERT: Strong Wind Gusts, Flooding Possible Overnight

We’ll see rain, locally heavy, along with a few rumbles of thunder Saturday evening into the overnight as low pressure develops off the mid-Atlantic coast and tracks northward.

Though this storm won’t be nearly as strong as the nor’easter earlier this week, we are expecting to see some strong wind gusts developing early Saturday night into the overnight as the system’s center tracks across eastern areas of New England.

Winds may gust up to 45 mph out of the east/southeast along the eastern southern New England coastline, which may cause some small branches and trees to fall, especially those of which that may have been compromised from the earlier week’s storm.

Rain will also be a factor, with localized flooding possible. Though we’re only expecting a general 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall, storm drains may become clogged with leaves and debris causing excessive flooding on some of the roadways.

We’ll also be watching the flood threat across portions of southern and central Maine and eastern New Hampshire, where a Flash Flood Watch has been issued. Lows Saturday night will range from the mid 50s south to the low 40s far north.

The bulk of the rain will be gone by Halloween morning in southern and central New England, but central and northern Maine will still be dealing with pockets of moderate to heavy rain through the noontime hours.

Overall, it’ll be mild Sunday with breaks in the cloud cover across southern areas during the day with the slight risk for a pop up shower or sprinkle the evening hours. Northern areas will hold onto the clouds a bit tighter through the evening with the risk for showers as well through the evening. Highs Sunday reach the low to mid 60s south, mid 50s north.

Halloween night is looking mostly dry for the trick-or-treaters, with low temps in the mid 40s to 50 south, 40s north.

Have a great rest of your weekend!