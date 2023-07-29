FIRST ALERT: Tranquil weather turns turbulent Saturday morning, severe weather likely by night

Two consecutive days at 90° means our heatwave potential is still intact. We haven’t seen a 3 day streak since last August, but Saturday could meet the mark as heat surges in.

The heat and humidity will couple to bring another threat of severe activity. Isolated showers will move across the South Coast of New England through spots of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass. Those will be fairly minimal and shouldn’t last long.

Temperatures start near 80° around sunrise and climb to 90°. The afternoon sun will add instability as an upper level system approaches.

A cold front attached will provide enough lift to bring a line of thunderstorms and scattered chances tornadoes too. While the environment is ripe for tornadoes and severe activity across much of Southern New England, not everyone will see a tornado.

Severe weather preparedness will be key. As the main core of the storm drives in, the thinking is that the onset or timing of the first wave of storms is near 5pm across Central Massachusetts.

Eastern Mass and the Shore can expect thunderstorms closer to 7pm, and finishing off just before midnight around the Outer Cape.

There does seem to be a sharp cutoff, heavy rain will add up to near 2” south of the Mass Pike and for many locations through Norfolk County & Bristol County. Sunday will provide a much more pleasant feel to the air, with drier air rushing in.

Dewpoints are more comfortable, in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday.

